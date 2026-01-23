ABC Releases First Look at ‘Scrubs’ Revival

The doors to Sacred Heart Hospital will soon be reopening.

The upcoming Scrubs revival will premiere on Feb. 25, and ABC has released a first look.

Starring original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, who all also serve as executive producers, Scrubs will see J.D. (Braff) and Turk (Faison) scrubbing in together for the first time in a long time. “Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

SCRUBS – “Episode 101” (Disney/Jeff Weddell) ZACH BRAFF, DONALD FAISON

Scrubs originally ran from 2001 to 2010, airing on NBC for the first seven seasons before moving to ABC for the final two seasons. A potential reboot or revival of the medical comedy has been in the works for a while, and it was announced in December 2024 that it was in early development at the Disney-owned network. Braff signed on the following May, and ABC ordered the revival to series in July, with Faison and Chalke also attached.

From original series creator Bill Lawrence, the new Scrubs will also see OG cast members Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Robert Maschio, and Phill Lewis returning in guest and recurring roles. The recurring cast also includes Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow.

SCRUBS – “”Episode 101” (Disney/Jeff Weddell) DONALD FAISON, SARAH CHALKE, JUDY REYES

In new photos released by ABC, fans get a glimpse at J.D., Turk, Elliot (Chalke), Carla (Reyes), Dr. Cox (McGinley), and even Todd (Maschio), as well as new characters. Just from the looks of the images, it’s like nothing has changed, and it’s clear there will be quite a lot to look forward to.

When revealing his plans for the revival in 2024, Lawrence said, “With the creative side, the show’s not going to pick up a day later. I can’t. I’m interested in where these characters are that many years later. I always remember the finale of Scrubs, in Season 8, with J.D. saying he has a dream of how things would go and, ‘Tell me my fantasies won’t come true, just this once.’ I never said that’s what happened.”

SCRUBS – “Episode 101” (Disney/Darko Sikman) AVA BUNN, JOHN C. MCGINLEY, DAVID GRIDLEY, JACOB DUDMAN

“I’m interested, not only creatively, in where they’d be now and who they are, but also under the umbrella of what’s happened to the medical world and how that looks now,” he continued. “And one step past that, I love stories where the students become the teachers, and that would be what has to happen in this type of world.”

Scrubs premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all episodes of the original series are streaming.