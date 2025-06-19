‘Scrubs’ Boss Teases Upcoming Revival

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence is dropping more details about the upcoming revival.

The new series is still awaiting an official green light at ABC, but Zach Braff has signed on to return as JD.

Scrubs ran for nine seasons, from 2001 to 2010. It initially aired on NBC for the first seven seasons, while ABC was its home for Seasons 8 and 9. Now, ABC might be the home for the revival. Not too much has been shared about the series, but Lawrence spoke to TVLine about what he has planned, expressing that he wants the show to “look at how the system not only changed, but how it has beaten some of these people down.”

“And how they retain their optimism with a new wave of young characters has really been fun,” he continued. “My hope would be that we establish where everybody from [the original show] is, whether they’re still with us at the hospital or not. I hope Ken [who is now 84] is able to come play with us a little bit. He’s a little older, but we love him so much. The only bummer, obviously, is that Sam Lloyd [who played Ted] was such a huge part of the show, and he passed on [in 2020].”

Lawrence also shared his hopes to include the offspring of some of the characters and continuing the story that way. “I think it’s inevitable that JD and Elliot’s kid makes appearances,” he said. “But Scrubs is first and foremost a workplace comedy, so I think we’re going to keep it that.”

As of now, Braff is the only star signed on, but ABC is eyeing to close deals with Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, both of whom are expected to return. Other original cast members, such as Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley, are in talks to recur, according to TVLine. The new Scrubs series has long been in the works, with Lawrence occasionally teasing updates prior to news that the show was in early development at ABC.

It’s unknown when and if ABC will announce a pickup or who else will be joining Zach Braff for the new series, but it sounds like Bill Lawrence has a lot of ideas in store. Assuming all goes right, it’s possible fans will see it all come to fruition in the near future. For now, all nine seasons of Scrubs are streaming on Hulu.