Netflix Reveals New Most-Watched Original Animated Movie of All Time

The world can’t get enough of the ladies of Huntr/x.

Netflix’s recent original movie KPop Demon Hunters, released late last month, has already become Netflix’s most-watched original animated movie of all time.

The streamer announced the news via a Twitter/X post.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most-watched original animated film of ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/zHpijRAzT6 — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2025

Info from Netflix’s biannual release of viewership numbers shows the movie has already been watched 37 million times in just a little over a month. (KPop Demon Hunters was released on June 20th.)

The musical fantasy action film has received near-unanimous critical acclaim for its animation, characters, humor, and especially for its deliriously infectious music. The soundtrack album has already hit #3 on Billboard’s charts, and several songs from the movie have reached top-40 status.

In KPop Demon Hunters, the K-pop girl group Huntr/x moonlights as a group of demon hunters when they’re not performing. Along the way, they discover their rival boy band, the Saja Boys, are secretly demons.

The movie boasts an all-star cast of voice talent, with several names well-known to American audiences, like Arden Cho, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, May Hong, Joel Kim Booster, and Lee Byung-hun—who recently appeared in season 3 of Netflix’s Squid Game as series antagonist The Front Man.

In the rest of Netflix’s viewership report, they noted that animation is becoming massive for Netflix, with new originals like Sakamoto Days and Asterix & Obelix netting massive numbers in the tens of millions that rival heavyweight classics on the streamer like Naruto Shippuden.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix.