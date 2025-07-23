Apple TV+ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date for Maya Rudolph Comedy ‘Loot’

Apple TV+’s Loot is coming back very soon for its third season.

The streamer has announced that the Maya Rudolph-led comedy is set to return on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 3 will kick off with two episodes, followed by a new episode weekly on Wednesdays through Dec. 10. In Loot, Rudolph’s Molly Wells embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband of 20 years (Adam Scott), and she’s thriving in her role as head of her philanthropic organization.

Play video

The Season 2 finale saw Wells and her trusted assistant (Booster) board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with will-they, won’t they colleague Arthur (Faxon).

In Season 3, the antics of the beloved group of misfits at The Wells Foundation will continue “as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.” Additionally, Season 3 will feature special guest star appearances by Stephanie Styles, D’Arcy Carden, Scott, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, and more.

Loot was renewed for Season 3 in July 2024, but production had to be delayed until the new year due to Rudolph’s involvement in Saturday Night Live, where she was portraying Vice President Kamala Harris leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election. It’s unclear what would have happened had Harris been elected president in terms of Loot’s production start date, but fans didn’t have to find that out.

Apple TV+

“We are thrilled to come back for a third season,” said Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split Projects at the time of the renewal. “We’re extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew. Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy, and we can’t wait to reunite with our Loot family.”

Loot is created and executive produced by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, alongside Rudolph, with Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland, and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard serves as showrunner on Season 3. Loot is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The first two episodes of Loot’s 10-episode third season premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 15 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly. The first two seasons are streaming now.