‘Saturday Night Live’ Teases ‘This Is Us’ Parody Sketch Tonight

Saturday Night Live is confirming what we already knew and were anxiously hoping for: a This Is Us parody sketch.

Since news broke that Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown would be taking over hosting duties for the March 10 episode of the long-running NBC variety series, speculation arose on how the show would pay homage to his hit NBC drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And Saturday our questions were answered. Saturday Night Live took to social media to reveal a parody poster of SNL cast members and Brown posing as the characters from the series.

Brown, who plays Randall Pearson on the series, can be seen smirking. SNL cast members Leslie Jones and Kyle Mooney can be seen staring longingly in each others’ eyes.

Star Cecily Strong can be seen crying, as tends to happen on the lead series, while Kate McKinnon sits on the couch sadly. The poster also shows new cast members Melissa Villaseñor and Mikey Day embracing as she opens a heart-shaped box of chocolate. Finally, Pete Davidson can be seen in a hospital bed looking rather concerned.

The poster reads “This is real. This is live. This Is SNL” teasing the upcoming episode.

Brown shared his excitement for the hosting gig when it was announced in late February.

“This is truly a dream come true. I’ve watched [Saturday Night Live] since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the more surreal moments of my life, but it’s gonna be awesome.”

Brown will be joined by musical guest James Bay during Saturdays’ performance. After Brown, NBC announced Bill Hader, a former regular cast member, will return to host the show March 17 with Arcade Fire as the musical guest.

Brown is a veteran of Hollywood, but recently rose to prominence after an award-winning performance in Ryan Murphy’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He then was cast in the fan-favorite role of adult Randall Pearson on This Is Us, which has become one of the NBC’s most-watched television series.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. This Is Us will air its second season finale at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.