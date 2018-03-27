Roseanne Fans Are Already Freaking out Over Revival Premiere

The first two episodes of the Roseanne revival are just hours away, and fans are already having a hard time containing their excitement.

More than two decades since its season 9 finale, the Conner family is set to make their comeback with the premiere of ABC’s Roseanne revival Tuesday night. Ahead of the big premiere, fans of the beloved sitcom are having a difficult time containing their excitement, taking to social media during the grueling wait.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tonight’s the night!” one fan wrote on Twitter. “The Conners come home!”

Another fan is so excited for the big revival premiere that they changed their profile picture to a picture of the cast.

“Tonight marks a moment in herstory that I thought would never happen…Roseanne returns to television,” commented another excited fan.

Tonight marks a moment in herstory that I️ thought would never happen… Roseanne returns to television! @therealroseanne — Sharon Needles (@SHARON_NEEDLES) March 27, 2018

“They say that good things come to those who wait. Well, it’s been 20 years, 10 months and 7 days… and that’s long enough, don’t you think? The day is finally here,” wrote another.

They say that good things come to those who wait. Well, it’s been 20 years, 10 months and 7 days… and that’s long enough, don’t you think? The day is finally here!! #Roseanne — Countdown to Roseanne (@RoseanneReturns) March 27, 2018

The nine-episode 10th season of Roseanne is set to premiere March 27 with two back-to-back episodes, nearly 21 years after the end of its ninth season. Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming revival during the Oscars on March 4 when a trailer for the series debuted.

In the days and weeks leading up to the revival’s premiere, sneak peek clips have been released, including the sitcom revival’s official opening title sequence, which is an homage to the original credits, with the entire Conner clan seated at their kitchen table enjoying a takeout dinner.

The original cast is set to return to the series with Barr, including Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf.

Ahead of the premiere, critics have been giving the upcoming nine-episode tenth season of the hit ABC sitcom mostly positive reviews. A review by USA Today calls the reboot “exactly what you’d expect, for better or worse,” noting that the original series “broke ground,” which the revival fails to do. USA Today gave the revival two out of four stars, while TV Line gave it a B+, and Entertainment Weekly has handed down an A-.