‘Roseanne’ Revival Gets Additional Episode Order at ABC

ABC’s Roseanne revival still doesn’t have an air date, but it’s already has one more episode than previously planned. The alphabet network put in an order for an extra half-hour.

TVLine reported late Monday that the reboot will run nine episodes. The midseason series was originally planned for eight episodes.

ABC has not said when the new episodes will air. The show is already well into production, with filming starting last month.

The main cast of the beloved original series is back to play the Conner family. That includes Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert. Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke, who both played Becky, will return, with Chalke playing a new character.

Earlier this month, the cast crashed The Talk, where Gilbert is a co-host. Metcalf and Gilbert have both appeared on The Big Bang Theory for CBS.

One of the mysteries for the revival is how John Goodman’s Dan could be involved when the character was revealed to be dead in the original finale.

“I’m not going to talk too specifically about the season,” ABC President Channing Dungey said in August. “I wouldn’t say that it’s ignoring the events of the finale, but I can say that Dan is definitely alive.”

The original Roseanne won three Golden Globes and four Emmys. The nine-season show told the story of the Conners, a working-class family in the fictional Lanford, Illinois.

Photo: Roseanne On ABC/Instagram