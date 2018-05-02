‘Roseanne’: Crystal and Nancy Make Surprise Return

Roseanne fans were treated with surprise return of two characters: Nancy Bartlett (Sandra Bernhard) and Crystal Anderson-Conner (Natalie West).

The pair popped in to Conner family kitchen kitchen to play a game of poker with the women of the Conner family, including Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Bev (Estelle Parsons) and Harris (Emma Kenney).

Harris wins the first hand, raking in around 27 cents and showing her profits off to Instagram.

The table then transitions into a discussion about relationships, with Nancy revealing that she is in a relationship with a women. However, things are not running completely smooth because they are “both tops” in the bedroom.

Roseanne then quips that it must be easier to be with a woman than a man. Other discuss how females in same ex relationships must argue over who does the dishes.

Sadly, this brief appearance was all be saw of the pair, as the rest of the episode focused on Roseanne and Jackie trying to deal with Bev’s living arrangements.

Fans of the original series will remember Nancy as the wife of Arnie Thomas (Tom Arnold), who was one of Dan Conner’s (John Goodman) poker buddies. Crystal was a close family friend of the Conners who eventually married Dan’s father, Ed (Ned Beatty).

Despite how brief the cameos were, fans were thrilled to see the duo back in action.

“Now it’s the women around the poker table!” one viewer wrote. “Love seeing Nancy and Crystal.”

Another fan simply wrote, “Omg the girls are all together!!!”

See fan reactions to the surprise return below.

Numerous past Roseanne characters have popped by during this revival season, which is the show’s tenth season overall. Aside from the core Roseanne cast, David Healy (Johnny Galecki) popped by to catch fans up on he and Darlene’s relationship. The second Becky actress, Sarah Chalke, even returned for revival. She played a completely new role, a woman who tried to use Becky as a surrogate.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past seasons available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Photo Credit: ABC