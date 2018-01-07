‘Roseanne’ Cast Returns in Photos for ABC’s Revival

The 20-year wait for more episodes of Roseanne is almost over, and ABC has released new photos of the cast to help make the wait go by a little easier.

The new season features the entire main cast from the original series returning. Roseanne Barr is back to play the title character, while John Goodman‘s Dan is coming back from the dead. Dan’s own resurrection has been poked fun at in the teasers.

Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson are all coming back. Sarah Chalke is also back, but since they don’t need two Beckys this time, she is playing a new character.

In addition to the main cast, several supporting stars are also coming back. Johnny Galecki took time off from The Big Bang Theory to play Darlene’s boyfriend (now husband) David in one episode.

Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard are also coming back. Christopher Lloyd will also make a guest appearance in an episode.

New episodes of Roseanne start on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT with an hour-long episode. The season was originally only supposed to run eight episodes, but a ninth was added in November.

Here’s a look at the main cast of Roseanne‘s 10th season.

Roseanne Barr as Roseanne

Roseanne Barr is back as the title character. Of course, there would be no new episodes without her support. Barr won a Golden Globe for her role as the working-class woman who speaks her mind in 1993. She also won an Emmy in 1993, and picked up three other nominations. She is also an executive producer on the new Roseanne episodes.

Since Roseanne ended, Barr has appeared on The Office, Portlandia and Cristela. She also ran for president in 2012 as an independent candidate, and her run was the subject of the documentary Roseanne For President!. Today, she continues to speak her mind on Twitter and admitted to voting for President Donald Trump in 2016.

John Goodman as Dan

John Goodman starred as Dan Conner, Roseanne’s husband. In the (first) series finale, it was revealed that Dan died of a heart attack. However, his death will be ignored in the new season.

Amazingly, Goodman has often been overlooked by awards for his incredible work. He was nominated for four Golden Globes for Roseanne, but only won in 1993. (He also has a Golden Globe nomination for the 1991 film Barton Fink.) Despite racking up seven Emmy nominations for the show, his only Emmy is for his guest role on the short-lived Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip! Goodman has also never been nominated for an Oscar.

Goodman appeared in Atomic Blonde, Kong: Skull Island and Once Upon A Time in Venice in 2017. He also voiced characters in Transformers: The Last Knight and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Jayden Rey as Mary

Jayden Rey is joining the Roseanne cast as Mary, D.J.’s daughter. Rey’s only other credit on IMDb is a 2014 episode of Unforgettable with Poppy Montgomery. Not much is known about her role, but you can follow the actress on Instagram.

Michael Fishman as D.J.

Michael Fishman, who played the youngest of the Conner kids, is now all grown up. The 36-year-old actor played D.J. in the original series and is back. Since the show ended, Fishman has only a few credits to his name. He appeared in episodes of Seinfeld and Walker Texas Ranger. He also had a small part in A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) as “Teen in Van.” Fishman also had a part in the Tyler Hoechlin-starring sports movie Undrafted.

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie

While Roseanne Barr and John Goodman were the stars of Roseanne, Laurie Metcalf was the awards magnet. She played Jackie, Roseanne’s sister, during the show’s original run. Although she didn’t win a Golden Globe, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy in 1992, 1993 and 1994. She was also nominated again in 1995.

Metcalf has never stopped working. She is expected to earn her first ever Oscar nomination for her role as Saoirse Ronan’s mother in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. She also occasionally appears on The Big Bang Theory (with Galecki) as Sheldon Cooper’s mom. She also starred on HBO’s Getting On, which also earned her an Emmy nomination.

“All the chemistry came back [as did] the history, and I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew, and see what they’re up to again,” Metcalf said about returning to Roseanne. “Why not revisit these people that were so funny and close, and had such crazy dynamics between them, and see what they’re up to.”



Alicia Goranson as Becky

Alicia “Lecy” Goranson is back to play Dan and Roseanne’s eldest daughter, Becky. She originated the role, but left after season five. In season six, the role was taken over by future Scrubs star Sarah Chalke, who played the part again in season seven. In season eight, there were two Beckys, with both Chalke and Goranson playing the role. Then in season nine, it was back to Chalke.

After leaving Roseanne, Goranson starred in Boys Don’t Cry, the 1999 film that earned Hilary Swank an Oscar. She also appeared in episodes of Fringe, Naked in a Fishbowl, Inside Amy Schumer and Damages.

Ames McNamara as Mark

Ames McNamara, whose only other credit is an episode of At Home with Amy Sedaris, stars as Mark Healy. McNamara’s character is the eight-year-old son of Darlene and David, and shares his name with David’s brother. It’s expected that the older Mark Healy will be deceased in the new series, since he was not re-cast. The role was played by the late Glenn Quinn in the original series.

The younger Mark will be gender-fluid.

Sarah Chalke as Andrea

The producers and writers behind the Roseanne revival decided to bring back Sarah Chalke, even though Lecy Goranson is playing Becky. Chalke will play a new character named Andrea.

“I love the part! It’s such a fun part to play,” Chalke told Entertainment Weekly in December. “I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect. I think it’s exactly what is needed right now. Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny.”

Outside of Roseanne, Chalke is best known for starring as Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs. In recent years, she developed a habit of starring in short-lived shows, including How to Live With Your Parents (For The Rest of Your Life) in 2013, Mad Love in 2011 and Backstrom in 2015. She also voices Beth on Rick and Morty.

Sara Gilbert as Darlene

Sara Gilbert is back to play the middle Conner kid, starring as Darlene. Gilbert was the only member of the Conner kids to earn an Emmy nomination, earning one in 1993 and 1994. Today, Gilbert is best known as a co-host on CBS’ The Talk. She’s won two Daytime Emmys for the show, which started in 2010.

Gilbert has also appeared on The Big Bang Theory and had a lead role in the short-lived TV version of Bad Teacher. She’s also made appearances on Madam Secretary, Hawthorne, The Comeback and Grey’s Anatomy.

Emma Kenny as Harris

Emma Kenny joins the Roseanne team as Harris, Darlene and David’s daughter. The 18-year-old actress is best known for her role as Debbie Gallagher on Showtime’s long-running dramedy Shameless. She also voiced a character in Epic (2013) and appeared in an episode of Boardwalk Empire.