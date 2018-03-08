Roseanne Barr Teases Revival Season on Twitter

The countdown to a new season of Roseanne is on, and the series’ star is teasing the new chapter on her Twitter.

Roseanne Barr took to Twitter Tuesday night to give fans insight on what they can expect from the new season of the the beloved ABC sitcom.

“guys: tthe roseanne show is about a story arc: each of the nine episodes build to a climax that tells a complete story about a typical American family-each of the 9 episodes stand alone, yet they build to a climax,” Barr tweeted.

The nine-episode 10th season of the series is set to premiere March 27, 21 year after the end of its ninth season. Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming revival Sunday during the Oscars when a trailer for the series debuted.

The original cast is set to return to the series with Barr, including John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf.

The return of Goodman left a question on everyone’s mind, as his character, Dan, was revealed to have died of a heart attack in the show’s ninth season finale. However, it’s since been revealed that the new season will ignore that finale, which included other bombshells that were out of the norm for the show.

The original series was praised for its realistic portrayal of a working class American family. The series’ original run won three Golden Globes and five Emmys.

In a special 20/20, which aired in February, the cast spilled secrets about the first nine seasons of the show, as well as what fans can expect from the new episodes.

The show will also take on political themes, as Barr revealed the titular character voted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

“I wanted to do it this way. It’s the conversation everybody is having. Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It’s the state of our country,” Barr told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Gilbert has suggested that the new episodes are not as political as people think.

For the new season, Barr is reportedly earning over $2 million for the set, and 30-second ads are going for $175,000.