Ronda Rousey Breaks Finger During ‘9-1-1’ Scene

If there were any doubts before, it’s clear that Ronda Rousey is a pro. The WWE star reportedly broke her finger on the set of Ryan Murphy‘s Fox drama, 9-1-1 — but didn’t make a peep until after the scene was finished. TMZ reports that Rousey, 32, who plays an LAFD firefighter, was shooting a scene in which she was supposed to slam a door during a dramatic moment.

“She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger,” one source told the outlet, adding that she didn’t even wince or complain and actually stayed in character throughout the rest of the scene.

“Ow. You’re not gonna like this!” Rousey allegedly said after the director called cut. She was diagnosed with a broken finger and got a splint for her hand, going right back to work the next day.

As previously reported, Rousey was cast in the first responder drama in a recurring role as a new firefighter helping out the team led by Peter Krause‘s Bobby. Rousey’s character is named Lena Bosko, a “stoic and fearless member of the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 136 who leaps into action to save lives when a disaster hits,” according to a description.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 follows the high-pressured professional and personal lives of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who constantly find themselves in frightening or unbelievable situations around Los Angeles.

The series stars Angela Bassett, Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman. Connie Britton played a series regular role in the first season but left ahead of Season 2 after her contract expired. The show was 2018’s best rated new series on broadcast during its first season.

The series was renewed for Season 3 back in March, with Fox Entertainment President Michael Thom complimenting the procedural at the time.

“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” Thom said in a statement.

“Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week,” he added.

9-1-1 will premiere Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.