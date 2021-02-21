'Rick and Morty' Writer Gives Exciting Update

✖

Rick and Morty writer Alex Rubens gave fans an exciting update on Saturday revealing just how far ahead the series' writing staff actually is. Rubens made a tentative tweet saying that the writers are now working on Rick and Morty Season 7, though Season 5 has yet to premiere. To fans, this is a good sign of the pace the series will keep in the years to come.

"Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn't and I'm not,)" Rubens tweeted on Saturday. He followed it up by tagging eight other writers who are currently working on the show, and some of them added quips about the schedule and their non-disclosure agreements as well. They did not release any other concrete information, however, nor did they answer fans' impatient questions about Rick and Morty Season 5.

Rick and Morty Season 4 concluded in May of 2020, and so far there have been no announcements about a release date for the next installment. The series is infamous for having a slow and inconsistent production schedule in the past, although this time around the process should be streamlined since Adult Swim has placed a massive 70-episode order. This frees producers to write longer contracts for creators and talent, so seasons can be written, recorded and animated back to back.

They seem to be doing just that, judging by Rubens' tweet and other hints from the last few months. Some fans feared that the coronavirus pandemic would prolong the wait again, but series co-creator Dan Harmon spoke at the virtual PaleyFest back in October, saying: "We're more on schedule than we've ever been."

While he did not give a release date in the interview, Harmon said that things are currently going according to plan. he said that the pandemic has actually tightened up the show's workflow in some ways, since "It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore... Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It's working for us."

Harmon did tease one upcoming storyline that he said he is particularly fond of as well. He said: "There's an episode in Season 5 where Morty has a relationship with another female character that's not Jessica. It's just a great little story and my very, very longtime friend and collaborator Rob Schrab wrote it... He's also a very tender writer – a juvenile John Hughes. He really feels heartache on a level a man his age shouldn't... my Emmy is going to that one."

The four existing seasons of Rick and Morty are available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu and in some digital stores. A new DVD/Blu-ray box set of the 41 episodes so far will be available on March 2.