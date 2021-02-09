'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Dan Harmon Has New Animated Series Coming to Fox

✖

Fox has ordered a new animated series from Dan Harmon, co-creator of Rick and Morty and creator of Community. The network gave a unique deal to Harmon's new show, according to a report by Deadline. The series is set in mythical ancient Greece, and will be a comedy about the lives of humans, gods and monsters living together.

Harmon's new show does not have a title yet, but fans are already understandably excited. It will be about the Greek gods, humans and monsters living together in one of the world's first cities, in a fictitious primordial version of earth. The central conflict of the show will essentially be the three parties trying not to kill each other, reports indicate. The show is unique from a business perspective as well, as it represents some policy changes for Fox now that the company is owned by Disney.

"Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today's politics, celebrity and pop culture," said Fox's President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. "This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town's most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully-owned scripted property."

The show is casting now, though casting call details have not yet gone public. The show will be animated at the Fox-owned studio Bento Box Entertainment, so it is unlikely to share the look and feel of Rick and Morty. Instead, it will come from the same artists as Fox shows like Bob's Burgers, The Great North and Duncanville.

Fox gave a full series order to the series rather than a simple pilot order, as the network is reportedly moving away from the typical pilot season hurdles. It will also have full ownership of the series, which Deadline speculates is part of a broader plan by Fox to incorporate streaming service techniques in the network TV world.

"It is such a nice, full-circle business moment in a sense that it represents many of the touch points that we've talked about," said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. "We have a Fox Entertainment fully owned and financed animated show from Dan Harmon at the top of his game that Bento Box will produce, and it will be ours for the broadcast network and to stream on Tubi. The series also is the first to move forward under our broadcast direct model."

So far, there is no word on when Harmon's new show will go into production or premiere. Fans are eagerly awaiting Rick and Morty Season 5, as well as the new installment of Solar Opposites from Harmon's co-creator Justin Roiland. Solar Opposites Season 2 premieres on Friday, March 26 on Hulu.