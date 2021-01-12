‘Rick and Morty’ Seasons 1-4 Blu-ray Release Date Revealed

Rick and Morty are opening a new portal to your living room with the “Out-of-this-World Box Set on Blu-Ray & DVD.” Season 1 through 4 of the acclaimed Adult Swim cartoon will be available in physical form on Tuesday, March 2, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced on Tuesday. The new release comes with a whole host of new features that die-hard fans will not want to miss.

The Rick and Morty box set will be available in two forms — one with DVD copies only for $79.99, and one with Blu-ray and digital copies for $89.99. The set will be loaded with special features, including deleted scenes, “Inside the Episode” segments, audio commentary tracks and past animation sketches. A select few who order the box set early will get a free poster as well, so watch closely for the collection to become available.

(Photo: WarnerMedia)

According to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s press release, some special features include animatics, behind-the-scenes clips and footage from the Rick and Morty Season 2 premiere party featuring Chaos Chaos. In Season 3, a two-part featurette called “Origins of Rick and Morty” is included, as well as another called “Inside the Recording Booth.”

In Season 4, more special features join the fray as the show’s popularity hits a boiling point. There are featurettes on directing the show, animating it, creating the characters and creating the fan-favorite “Snake Jazz” from Season 4, Episode 5, “Rattlestar Ricklactica.”

For many fans, just the show itself is likely worth the price on this box set. Rick and Morty is one of the most-watched comedies on cable today, and it reaches an even greater audience on the streaming services Hulu and HBO Max. Still, a hard copy comes with a lot of perks for a die-hard fan, especially those who tend to binge-watch the series again and again.

The 41 extant episodes of Rick and Morty are spread across eight discs in this collection, with remastered audio and a 16×9 widescreen format presentation. The digital copies can be uploaded to cloud services and accessed at any time, or can be loaded onto video game consoles for easy access.

This box set comes as many fans eagerly await news of Rick and Morty Season 5, which the creative team has confirmed is well underway, if not finished. In the meantime, look out for the Rick and Morty Seasons 1-4 box set available on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.