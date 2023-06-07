'Reba' Star Lands Game Show Hosting Gig, 180 Episodes Ordered

Reba vet Melissa Peterman has landed a new gig, this time hosting a game show. Deadline reports that Fox First Run will be launching Person, Place or Thing, hosted by the actress, this fall on Fox Television Stations due to a successful four-week test run last year. The series follows players asking "yes" or "no" questions to identify the aforementioned person, place, or thing. It also mixes comedy and common knowledge in an effort to keep audiences' attention for a full 30 minutes.

In a statement, Peterman said, "I'm excited to return to working with Stephen Brown and the team at Fox on a game show that is truly for everyone. This is a game for the 21st Century, with twists and turns that will keep people guessing. I promise that viewers will be shouting answers at the TV from home, but I can't promise we'll hear them. I can't wait to get started." This isn't the first time the Baby Daddy alum has hosted a series, as she previously served as host for 2013's Bet on Your Baby and Dancing Fools, and she was also a guest judge on Home & Family in 2016.

Fox First Run has ordered a whopping 180 episodes of Person, Place or Thing, which is created by Jeff Proctor and Paul Franklin, who serve as executive producers along with Peterman, Tracy Verna, and David Hurwitz. As of now, there's no information on when in the fall the series will premiere, but it's likely Fox will make that announcement when it gets closer, possibly towards the end of summer, at least depending on how the writers' strike looks by then. It's also possible that Fox will keep a backup schedule of unscripted or acquired shows just in case a bigger delay is expected, but nothing will be confirmed until Fox confirms it.

Melissa Peterman is keeping plenty busy these days on top of her game show, that will be keeping her pretty occupied. She is currently recurring in CBS' hit sitcom Young Sheldon, and there's no telling how Person, Place or Thing will impact her role on the series if it will. While 180 episodes seem like a lot, it's very likely it won't be all at once and spread out. One thing that is for sure is that fans will be getting a lot of unscripted options, both game show and reality, come fall on many networks, and it's going to be interesting to see how this one does compared to others.