Fate of Fox Comedy Series Hangs in Limbo

As network decisions on the 2023-24 season start to dwindle down, the fate of Fox comedy Welcome to Flatch is still in limbo. According to Deadline, the series is the only live-action show left on the network that has yet to make a decision on. Unfortunately, it may not be so soon, as Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment, said that some announcements will come "as soon as the strike ends."

Fox recently renewed the Joel McHale-led comedy Animal Control for a second season, and because of that, Michael Thorn said they're "taking a step back" on their live-action comedy series. They want to turn the now-sophomore comedy and its success into a "real comedy destination" and a comedy block. Surprisingly, the network canceled Call Me Kat after three seasons, and with Welcome to Flatch the lone remaining series, it can go either way. However, fans should remain hopeful, even if it may not be for a while until news is revealed.

Aside from having Welcome to Flatch in limbo, Fox does have multiple comedy projects in development. Ken Jeon is set to star in 10% Happier while The Goldbergs co-executive producer Steve Basilone, Jeff Rowe, and David Fishof, the founder of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, are working on Rock Camp. An untitled Patricia Heaton series is also in development. Even with a new slate of potential comedies, discussions on Welcome to Flatch haven't dwindled down, either.

"We're still talking about [Welcome to Flatch]," Thorn shared. "But I think as we wait for the strike to end, we're going to look at our development, and Welcome to Flatch and make the best decision for that comedy goal… and see where we stand. I think we'll have some news as soon as the as soon as the strikeouts."

Welcome to Flatch is a mockumentary that premiered in March 2022, following a documentary crew sent to explore small-town life in Flatch, Ohio, and its eccentric residents. It's based on the British mockumentary This Country and stars Holmes, Sam Straley, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, Aya Cash, Seann William Scott, and Jaime Pressly. The Season 2 finale was back in February, so fans have already been waiting quite a long time for any news, and unfortunately, it looks like they will be waiting a little bit longer, depending on how long the writers' strike lasts.