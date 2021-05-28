Raven-Symone Reacts to Rumors That 'Raven's Home' Is Canceled

✖

The future of Raven's Home lies in the hands of the fans, Raven-Symoné revealed of the That's So Raven spinoff in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked about a potential fifth season of the Disney Channel show, the 35-year-old actress revealed there's "no set answer" for the series right now.

"I cannot tell you the status of Raven's Home because I don't know it myself," she told the outlet. "I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans. We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that's Disney Channel's decision. So wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens."

Despite the ending of Season 4 wrapping things up for most of the characters, Raven isn't hanging things up yet for Raven's Home. "I directed it. So yes, I do know what it looks like, but I also know there's been many series in the history of television that have ended but also have come back, and have ended and not come back," she explained. "So I think it's a good cliffhanger to whatever happens, and I think that that chapter in [Raven and Chelsea's] life as a whole is done. And I think that we encapsulated this series in a really nice way. And who knows what could happen in the future."

Recently launching the 8 PM YouTube channel with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, Raven said her dream career at this point would be to have success as a TV and movie director while also maintaining the "fun" channel with her wife. "So when there's downtime as a director, we're still creating and we're still building and not worrying about the rat race of being a celebrity and what I have on and when red carpets come back," she explained. "I might touch one, but it probably won't be that same thrive of standing next to, 'Oh my god, are you the new cover girl?' I'm like, 'No, I don't want to go through that drama anymore. I'm out here with my wife enjoying our time.'" Catch up on Raven's Home on Disney+ today.

