'Raven's Home' Not Yet Renewed for Season 5 as Cancellation Rumors Swirl

Raven's Home, a Disney spin-off of the original That's So Raven series, finished filming Season 4 on Friday, per TVLine. At the moment, it's unclear whether the show will be back for Season 5. But, one comment from a member of the show's crew made some question whether the show is heading for a cancellation.

A network representative confirmed that Raven's Home finished taping on Friday night. While the focus is on Season 4, which is due to begin airing on March 19, some have turned their attention towards whether Season 5 is on the way. Currently, there has been no official decision regarding Season 5. However, on Instagram, Nancy Butts Martin, a costume designer on the series, penned a meaningful note in honor of the end of Season 4 that has made some fans question whether it's actually the end of the series.

Martin posted a photo of series stars Raven-Symone and Annaliese van der Pol alongside a very lovely message in honor of the completion of Season 4. She wrote alongside the photo, “@RavenSymone and @AnnelieseVanDerPol Thank You to my two favorite people You started it all with #thatssoraven and now we are ending it with #ravenshome Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your magical world for all of these years I love you both.” Martin also posted a photo to praise three of the young stars on the show, Navia Robinson, Isaac Ryan Brown, and Jason Maybaum that also raised eyebrows. The costume designer captioned that snap with, "Thank You to these Amazing Young Actors for such a fun 4 Seasons at #ravenshome You were all so small the first time we met at the Pilot(first episode) I am so proud of all of you and how you have grown up You are all so talented and will go very far."

TVLine noted that Martin later doubled-down on her statements, as she replied to a fan, "We just finished Season 4 and it was a series wrap! That was the end!" Although, sources have told TVLine that Martin "made assumptions" about the future of the series, as no official decision has been made about Season 5. While there's some confusion regarding the fate of Raven's Home, series star Raven-Symone previously told TVLine that she's looking forward to a long future for the Disney series. She said that she “would love for this show to go as long as it can, and for the kids’ stories to resonate with as many generations as possible.”