Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Maday in Surprise Wedding Ceremony

Actress Raven-Symone surprised fans on Instagram with some happy news. Miranda Pearman-Maday and Symone married in a secret ceremony Thursday. The couple also got a small tattoo on their ring fingers, just above their wedding rings. The 34-year-old Symone is best known for her role on Disney's That's So Raven and Raven's Home and is a former The View co-host.

Symone shared a photo of the couple on Thursday, introducing Pearman-Maday as a "woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home." She added, "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a—hole!!! I’s married NOW." Later, Symone shared a close-up of the wedding rings, revealing the small "RM" tattoos they got on their fingers. She thanked tattoo artist Winter Stone for helping them out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pearman-Maday shared more photos on her Instagram Story, as well as a picture of the two kissing. "8PM ~ my wife for life," she wrote, adding a heart emoji. Pearman-Maday's Instagram posts also revealed that their wedding guests wore face masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. According to her LinkedIn page, Pearman-Maday is a social media manager and now works for the mobile app Off The Menu. She took Symone's legal last name, Pearman.

Although Symone has spent most of her life in the public eye, she has been successful in keeping her off-screen life private. In fact, the wedding photo was the first time she was publicly linked with Pearman-Maday. In a 2016 interview for Lexus L/Studio's "It Got Better" series, Symone said she did not feel the need to go public with her sexual orientation "because my personal life didn't matter," she said, reports PEOPLE. "It only mattered what could be sold as part of the Raven Symoné brand."

Symone said she understood she was gay by the time she was 12 when she pushed herself to like boys. When she attended the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, she finally felt good, noting "I didn’t have to have a man standing beside me because I [was] in love with a girl." After she came out to her parents, she "felt lighter" and "I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself."

Symone gained fame when she joined The Cosby Show in 1989 as Olivia Kendall. In 2003, she got her own Disney Channel series, That's So Raven. In 2017, she signed on to play Raven Baxter again on Raven's Home, which finished its third season in May. She also appeared on The View from 2012 to 2018.