‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 on the Way, But With a Major Change

Fans of Tommy Egan in the Power Universe are getting more of their favorite bad boy. TV Line reports that just five episodes into its first season, Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for a sophomore season on Starz. Along with the second set of episodes, the series will find a new showrunner in Gary Lennon — the show’s current EP, known for his work on HBO’s Euphoria and Hightown. He succeeds the show’s creator Robert Munic. Munic was in charge of the Joseph Sikora-led spinoff during its inaugural season.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic Tommy Egan and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ, said in a recent statement.

The spinoff was initially announced immediately after the announcement of the end of Power. Eagen’s character was the right-hand to kingpin turned entrepreneur Jamie “Ghost” St. Patrick. In Force, Eagen flees the only life he’s known in New York after Ghost’s murder in search of something new. He finds himself in Chicago as the only white drug lord who uses his newness to the city and being white to his advantage. Hirsch continued in the statement: “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Force premiered on Feb. 6, becoming the biggest debut of the Universe. It racked up 3.3 million multi-platform views in the U.S. across Starz linear, the Starz app and at least one partner platform, instantly becoming the most-watched premiere ever in the cabler’s history.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Sikora spoke of his character leading the show and what viewers could expect. “I think that just as we saw in Power, Tommy’s a fully actualized character. I think we saw him at the highest of the high. We saw him be incredibly aggressive, but we saw him be very tender and loving with Cash and LaKeisha,” he said. “However, we’re going to see somebody who’s lost all of that.”

One of the reasons fans love Tommy so much is because he’s not afraid. Sikora says his fearlessness doesn’t change. “Like the poster says, it’s a different city, it’s different rules. But, it’s the same, Tommy. And, if I know Tommy, which I know him pretty well, he’s going to change those rules. Tommy’s going to live by Tommy’s rules.”