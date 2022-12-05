Piers Morgan to Interview Convicted Killers for New Show

Piers Morgan is making his return to the true crime genre with a new show interviewing some of America's most notorious killers. The Piers Morgan Uncensored host will host the provisionally titled Piers Morgan's Killers, reports Deadline, a six-part series that will stream on Fox Nation, the subscription video service, as part of Morgan's global deal with News Corp and Fox News Media.

Morgan will not only interview killers, but he also plans to provide context to their crimes, speaking to police officers and lawyers who were involved in bringing them to justice. The former Good Morning Britain co-host will also interview the families of the murderers and their victims. "He'll go inside various prisons in the US, sit face-to-face with these killers and get to the truth of their crimes using the interviewing style he has become known for," a source told Deadline of the show's premise. No official premiere date has been announced for the series.

Morgan is also making headlines nowadays for his continued criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Having exited his Good Morning Britain job last year after being asked to apologize for saying he didn't believe the Duchess of Sussex when she told Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts, the presenter took to Twitter to criticize Netflix's upcoming docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Morgan's voice can be heard in the show's new trailer, which dropped Monday ahead of the series' Dec. 8 premiere, saying of the Suits alum, "she's becoming a royal rock star." An irritated Morgan took to Twitter in the aftermath to write, "BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I'm traumatized by this exploitation." He added in a separate tweet, "They already tell yet another lie in the first trailer with the Harry Potter paparazzi shot. These two wouldn't know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras."

Morgan is now hosting Piers Morgan Uncensored, which has had mixed success since it launched in April. While the show is reportedly barely registering an audience on traditional television in the UK, according to Deadline, it has nearly 600,000 YouTube subscribers and his recent interview with former Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines around the world.