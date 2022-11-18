Cristiano Ronaldo Opens up About Infant Child's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo is opening up about the death of his infant child. The 37-year-old soccer superstar recently spoke to Piers Morgan about how he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez lost one of their newborn twins earlier this year. Ronaldo said it was the worst experience he had since his father died in 2005.

"When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal," Ronaldo said, per TMZ Sports. "And when you have that problem, it's hard. As human beings, me and Georgina had quite difficult moments, because we don't understand why it happened to us. It was difficult, to be honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what's going on in that period of our life."

Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced the news that the couple's daughter Bella was born healthy. However, her twin brother Angel died, and Ronaldo also spoke about how he and Rodríguez had to tell the other children the heartbreaking news. "Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where's the other baby, where's the other baby?" he said in the interview which aired on TalkTV.

"The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby? "After one week I say, 'Let's be upfront, and let's be honest with the kids, let's say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.'" Ronaldo also said that Angel is talked about in their house every day. "The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say 'Daddy I did this for Ángel' and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he's part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process."

Ronaldo and Rodríguez also share a five-year-old daughter named Alana Martina. The Manchester United star is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 12, and 5-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo. In April, the couple announced the news of one of their newborn twins died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. ...We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."