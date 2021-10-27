Piers Morgan Leaving Longtime Job Ahead of New Fox Gig

For the second time in less than a year, Piers Morgan is leaving one of his longtime jobs. The controversial British broadcaster announced on Oct. 21 that he is leaving ITV’s Life Stories after 12 years. Morgan began hosting the talk show, which features interviews with celebrity guests, back in 2009. Morgan said his final episode of the show will be with Good Morning Britain co-anchor Kate Garraway, who will then host the remainder of this series of Life Stories.

In a statement shared to social media, the media personality reflected on his time on Life Stories, writing that the show “has been a special part of my life for 12 years.” He added that he is “so grateful to all the amazing guests, the brilliant LS production team… and of course to you, the viewers. Thank you!” An ITV spokesperson separately confirmed Morgan’s exit in a statement to Variety, thanking Morgan “for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics.” The statement added, “we wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures.”

https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1451296412201848837?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Morgan’s exit comes less than a year after he abruptly left Good Morning Britain after he sparked outrage and a record number of complaints to UK media regulator Ofcom after he said he criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. On-air, Morgan said he did not believe Markle when she revealed she had suicidal thoughts during her time in the U.K. What followed was a confrontation with weatherman Alex Beresford, followed by Morgan storming off the set, with ITV later announcing that Morgan”has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

In September, Morgansigned a global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and News Corp., marking his first big career move following his Good Morning Britain controversy. Under the deal, publish columns in Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers, release books through the HarperCollins imprint, host a series of true crime documentaries, and also host a daily TV program, which is set to debut in 2022 and will stream on Fox Nation in the U.S., TalkTV in the U.K. and on Sky News Australia. In announcing his departure from Life Stories, Morgan also teased his new show, sharing, “news about my exciting new show to come soon.”

