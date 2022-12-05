Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Gets Premiere Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series is almost here. On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new documentary, which will air in two batches of episodes starting on Dec. 8, per Variety. The couple's series was directed by Liz Garbus, who has helmed several documentaries including What Happened, Miss Simone? and All In: The Fight for Democracy.

Based on the newest trailer for the documentary series, Markle and Harry will speak openly about their life following their high-profile royal exit. The trailer starts by recounting the couple's engagement, with one voiceover noting that the former actor is becoming a "royal rockstar." But, as Markle says, things seemingly changed overnight when they wed. Harry then discusses the issues facing women who marry into the royal family, saying that it's a "feeding frenzy," particularly when it comes to the press. However, Markle had to deal with much more than that, as she also dealt with racism once she entered the royal family fold.

Markle says in the trailer that "they're never going to protect you." Harry can then be heard saying, referencing the untimely death of his late mother, Princess Diana, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself." The trailer ends with the prince telling the camera, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth." Viewers are going to be able to get a taste of what that very truth is when Harry & Meghan premieres on Dec. 8 on Netflix. The series will launch with three episodes, with the other three episodes of the documentary dropping on Dec. 15.

Ahead of the release of this documentary series, Markle spoke about filming it during a cover story for Variety. During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about collaborating on the project with Garbus and trusting her with their story. She explained, "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," Markle continued. "For me, having worked on "Suits," it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."