PHOTO: Shemar Moore Assembles 'S.W.A.T.' Team Ahead of Season 7

Shemar Moore and 20-Squad are gearing up for Season 7 of S.W.A.T. The CBS series had a tumultuous 2023 when it was announced that CBS had canceled the procedural. In just a few days, the network reversed its decision and gave S.W.A.T. a renewal for a seventh and final season, to consist of 13 episodes to wrap it all up. With the new episodes coming next month, Moore gave fans a new look at the squad on Instagram, and they look as ready as ever.

Joining Moore at S.W.A.T. HQ are Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, and David Lim, all with their game faces on. Despite the series going into its final episodes, the Criminal Minds alum is looking past the beginning of the end, as he shared he "Can't stop won't stop with this squad" with multiple exclamation marks and emojis. While not much information has been revealed about what the team will be getting into, it already seems like it's going to be a good season.

Even though Kenny Johnson and Alex Russell are absent from the photo, that doesn't mean anything. It's possible that the photo was taken on a day they weren't working or that they just aren't in the scene that was being filmed. It's still exciting to see the others suited up and ready to take down criminals. Not to mention the fact that we are finally starting to get new photos from the upcoming season, meaning that 20-Squad will be back on our screens before we know it.

As for what to expect in the upcoming seventh season, details have been scarce. However, one likely storyline is Hondo and Nichelle's nuptials after getting engaged in the final minutes of the Season 6 finale. It's also possible that someone on 20-Squad won't make it out alive. While there have been deaths on the series, they have all been side characters, never a main character. That doesn't mean that someone will die, but fans should be cautious, just in case. Whether any former stars will return, such as Lina Esco, remains to be seen, the series will probably have some surprises in star, no matter what it is.

Season 7 of S.W.A.T. premieres on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All six seasons are streaming on Netflix. Now would be a great time to rewatch the show before the final season is here.