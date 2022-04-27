Pete Davidson Lands Starring Role in New Comedy Series

✖

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson has landed a starring role in forthcoming new comedy series. According to Deadline, the comedian is co-writing, executive producing, and starring in Bupkis, a new half-hour comedy for Peacock which is loosely based on his own life, but heavily fictionalized and exaggerated. SNL creator Lorne Michels also serves as an executive producer on the series, and Davidson's long-time friend/creative partner Dave Sirus is helping write, along with Judah Miller (Crashing).

Bupkis, Deadline reports, "will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Davidson is known." The outlet also states that the show has been compared to Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is essentially an embellished version of star Larry David's life. Bupkis "is expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with an unapologetically R-rated storytelling." It's being said that "A-list talent" is already in talks to join the ensemble cast that is being formed around Davidson's character.

Speaking about the new series, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman Susan Rovner said, "Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view." Rovner added, "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television."

While Davidson's personal life has been making many headlines lately, the comedian has been hard at work. He's been away from SNL for a new horror thriller The Home, which is currently in production. He also has two other movies coming out soon: Bodies Bodies Bodies; Good Mourning with a U alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox; and Meet Cute, which co-stars Kaley Cuoco.

In 2021, Davidson starred in The King of Staten Island, a film that was a little more directly based on his real-life experience growing up in the New York City borough. The movie co-stars Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, and Bill Burr. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Apatow shared how her relationship with younger sister Iris helped shaped her approach to playing Davidson's sister.

"In the movie, I act more as the older sibling," she said of her role. "It's funny as I was preparing for it, I was talking to my acting coach and she was just saying the thing siblings fight about – the same thing over and over and over again. I was like, 'I do that with my sister,' and I could just get into that rhythm of feeling exhausted and frustrated with your sibling for not listening to you." At this time, Bupkis does not have an announced premiere date.