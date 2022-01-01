Pete Davidson Flashes Camera in Solidarity After Miley Cyrus’ Wardrobe Malfunction During New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during her NBC New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. However, her co-host for the evening, Pete Davidson, took some of the pressure off by cracking a joke not long after the performance. Throughout the night, the Saturday Night Live star appeared in the crowd between segments to segue different parts of the Miami, Florida, based production. After Cyrus’ outfit slip, he quipped about the situation before introducing musical performer 24kGoldn.

“I heard we may have had a boob slip,” Davidson said. “So, in solidarity, here’s my boobies.” The 28-year-old standup comedian then proceeded to lift his shirt up and expose his chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/NycAnarchy/status/1477147692522426375?s=20

While standards and practices likely won’t take issue with Davidson’s moment, it remains to be seen if there will be any blowback on Cyrus for her moment. As the 29-year-old singer-songwriter performed her song “Party in the USA” after midnight, her top fell apart. Cyrus kept herself covered and turned away from the crowd and cameras before completely losing the piece of clothing. She slyly worked her way backstage without exposing herself before coming back out with a blazer draped over her torso. However, that blazer didn’t fully cover Cyrus, with her exposed breast appearing on-camera at one point. While societal double standards will work their way into the conversation online, Cyrus definitely did what she could to contain the situation without derailing the show in its entirety.

Elsewhere in the night, Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian, teamed up with some fellow SNL personalities (and Cyrus) for several comedic sketches. Three SNL writers, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy (collectively known as the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy), popped up throughout the broadcast for hilarious moments, including a musical sketch and one where they gave the King of Staten Island star notes on his on-camera presence. These bits follow the SNL foursome’s “Three Sad Virgins” song with Taylor Swift that recently aired on the NBC sketch comedy series.