Beloved Sitcom Brought Back From the Dead After More Than a Decade

Party Down is back in business. Starz has officially ordered a new season of the cult classic comedy more than a decade after originally canceling it, according to a recent report by Deadline. The series aired two seasons between 2009 and 2010. It’s most noteworthy for its stacked cast list, which include Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. The revival will reportedly include all of those names, except for Caplan.

Party Down is a sitcom about a catering crew working in Hollywood while all of them are trying to break into the industry as actors. They serve food at high-class parties attended by the very same people they’re trying to impress and constantly come into conflict with their job’s need for discretion. In the years since the show first aired, most of the main cast members have become more famous for other work, but they have often discussed the possibility of a Party Down revival. In the age of streaming, Starz has decided to give them a chance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/mradamscott/status/1460659819107401732?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The revival will consist of six brand new episodes of Party Down, joining the 20 episodes made in the original run. Series creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge will return to executive produce the new installment, and Scott will also serve as an EP. Enmbom will be the showrunner.

News surfaced of this Starz revival back in March, but this is the official green light with all the paperwork finalized. At the time, Thomas said that the revival was really inspired by the reunion they held in 2019.

“We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” he said. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch added: “After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast – many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars – return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party. The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

The first two seasons of Party Down are streaming now on Hulu and on the Starz app. There is no word yet on when the new season might premiere.