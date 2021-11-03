Starz Makes Big Announcement on Future of ‘Heels’

The pro wrestling drama series Heels premiered over the summer, and it looks like the show was a big success. On Wednesday, Starz announced that Heels has been renewed for a second season. It was also announced that actors Trey Tucker (Bobby Pin) and Robby Ramos (Diego Cottonmouth) have been promoted to series regulars. Production for Season 2 will begin next year.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, said in a statement, per The Wrap. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Mike O’Malley will return as the showrunner and executive producer while reprising his role as Charlie Gully. The series stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig who play the roles of Jack Spade and Ace Spade, respectively. Heels tells the story of Jack Spade running an independent pro wrestling league in Georgia, which he took over for his late father. The first season featured Jack and Ace butting heads while trying to keep promotion afloat. Amell confirmed Heels is coming back for a second season on social media.

“We made the show we set out to make, and we’re so unbelievably proud of that,” Ludwig said in a roundtable press junket over the summer. “Very rarely do you read a script… So much has to come together to make that script to reality. It starts with the script, but everyone has to show up. Everyone has to put in the work. And I’ve gained a tremendous amount of respect for everybody in the wrestling community, but what our cast and crew went through as well during COVID to make this a reality… What I’ve taken away from this was you can really make the show you set up to make, and I think that we’re both so tremendously proud of this thing, because you don’t have to be a wrestling fan to love it.”

Heels also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison as Apocalypse, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock.