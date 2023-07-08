Paget Brewster 'Devastated' After One of Her Favorite TV Shows Is Canceled

Paget Brewster is mourning the loss of one of her favorite shows, much like what a lot of fans have been going through lately. The Criminal Minds: Evolution star took to Twitter to share her feelings about the cancellation of Fox's Fantasy Island reboot, noting that she's "actually devastated" that it's not coming back, as she loves the show. "Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes are extraordinary," Brewster said. She asked her followers if they knew the social media handles of stars Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes, saying, "I just love them so much as a fan."

TV cancellations have been absolutely brutal this year, and unfortunately, Fantasy Island was one of the victims. Even Paget Brewster is devastated. Considering each episode saw someone new coming to the island, it would have been great to see Brewster on the series, especially now knowing how big of a fan she is. That probably would have made her very happy, and the fans as well. It's definitely sad that won't be happening, and yet another show bites the dust.

The Fantasy Island reboot initially premiered in 2021, starring Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez. The series only lasted two seasons before Fox canceled it, adding it to the list of many cancellations. As of now, it doesn't seem like the show will be coming back in the form of save, but it's always possible it could in the future. Since it is a reboot, another Fantasy Island series may happen later down the line, and Paget Brewster could finally be happy. Maybe she'll even be the one starring in it.

Many networks have been having to make tough decisions this year when it comes to which shows to save and which to cancel. Some have been making budget cuts in order to keep shows around, such as stars of the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises appearing in less episodes or the cast of Blue Bloods taking a pay cut. Meanwhile, Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming reduced their series regular casts and got a shortened season, so next season is going to look a little different. And that's on top of the likely delays due to the writers' strike and now possible actors' strike.

The second season of Fantasy Island is available to watch on Hulu, so while there may not be a third season, fans can still watch the most recent season on streaming, which really is better than nothing.