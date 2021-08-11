'Fantasy Island' Reboot Show Arrives, and TV Watchers Have Thoughts

By Stephen Andrew

The Fantasy Island reboot show has finally arrived, and TV watchers have a lot of thoughts about it. The new Fox series is somewhat of a sequel, as it stars Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roark, a grandniece of the original series' Mr. Roark, who was played by Ricardo Montalbán. The retro TV show became widely recognized for Roark's assistant, Tattoo — played by Hervé Villechaize — running up and yelling "The Plane! The Plane!" when announcing new guests to the island.

In addition to Sánchez, the new Fantasy Island also stars Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez. Among its guest stars are Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son), Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters), Odette Annable (Cloverfield), Laura Leighton (Pretty Little Liars), Josie Bissett (Melrose Place), and Daphne Zuniga (Spaceballs). The show debuted on Tuesday and, very quickly, had social media talking. Scroll down to see what people are saying!

"I liked the episode ok last night," one watcher tweeted. "The Bellamy Young story didn't go as dark as I thought it might or as deep as I'd have liked. The show will hinge on the writing, just like in the original. But I like Roselyn Sanchez, so I'll continue to watch for her."

"Fantasy Island wasn't spectacular but worth a second viewing," someone else offered. "And I like Roselyn Sanchez. So...onto episode 2."

"I’m into it & will watch next week," another Twitter user added. "I also was a fan of the original, a guilty pleasure."

"Fantasy Island is a treasure, no pun intended. I cannot wait to see more!!!" one fan tweeted to Sanchez. "You are amazing!!! Thank you for bringing an amazing story to life!!!"

"Loved Ruby’s storyline on the new [Fantasy Island] but could’ve gone w/out having eating disorders be triggered w/the female newscaster’s plotline," someone noted. "let’s hope next week’s episode will be better."

"I loved how this reboot ties into the original show by Mr. Roarke's niece Elena Roarke taking over running the island," one other person wrote in a tweet. "Of course a lovely twist as guest Ruby takes on the role as Tattoo. Her eyes are stunning!"

Fantasy Island airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, on Fox.

