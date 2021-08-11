'Fantasy Island' Reboot Show Arrives, and TV Watchers Have Thoughts

The Fantasy Island reboot show has finally arrived, and TV watchers have a lot of thoughts about it. The new Fox series is somewhat of a sequel, as it stars Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roark, a grandniece of the original series' Mr. Roark, who was played by Ricardo Montalbán. The retro TV show became widely recognized for Roark's assistant, Tattoo — played by Hervé Villechaize — running up and yelling "The Plane! The Plane!" when announcing new guests to the island.

In addition to Sánchez, the new Fantasy Island also stars Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez. Among its guest stars are Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son), Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters), Odette Annable (Cloverfield), Laura Leighton (Pretty Little Liars), Josie Bissett (Melrose Place), and Daphne Zuniga (Spaceballs). The show debuted on Tuesday and, very quickly, had social media talking. Scroll down to see what people are saying!