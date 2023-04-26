'Chicago Med' Star Jumps Over to Fox for Surprise Guest Role

Chicago Med has been off for three weeks, with still a week to go until its return, but star Jessy Schram has made the jump to a Fox series in the midst of the medical drama's hiatus. The actress, who portrays Dr. Hannah Asher on the NBC drama, appeared in Season 2, Episode 11 of Fantasy Island, "Peaches & the Jilted Bride." Schram appeared as Laura, a former bride-to-be who arrives on the island feeling worse than ever after her groom broke it off with her via text on the day of the wedding.

Laura was definitely not like Hannah, and the Fantasy Island episode was pretty wild as Laura kept imagining her childhood room and imaginary friend, all to not feel depressed over what happened. While Hannah has gone through a lot as well, the doctor has been through a lot worse. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Jessy Schram even described how different it is to film the two shows, and it's not just the environment.

"The tone is very, very different. You know, we're not in a hospital setting with life-or-death scenarios. It's really fun. There's a lot of comedic moments. There's a lot of heart to it, a tear or two. It's a really fun journey, but it definitely is a completely different tone from Chicago Med."

The episode of Fantasy Island was an emotional one, as Laura went through basically her entire life and was getting everything out. Her being left at the altar wasn't easy, but her trip to the island was exactly what she needed to reconnect with herself and her past. It was different to see Jessy Schram in this kind of role just because she has been playing Hannah Asher for so long, but it must have been a breath of fresh air to take on this role, and not just because she was out in the open as opposed to being on a hospital set all day.

While Jessy Scram has been in a number of Hallmark movies in the past several years, Fantasy Island marks her first non-Chicago Med TV show role since 2021, when she appeared in an episode of the YouTube Original, Liza on Demand starring Liza Koshy. Hopefully, this won't be the last time Schram guest stars on a TV show, but if anything, Chicago Med is coming back for Season 9, so we'll still be seeing a lot more of her soon.