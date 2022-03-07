‘Outlander’ Season 6 Premiere Reviews Are In

The Droughtlander is finally over! After nearly 2 years of waiting, Outlander has finally returned to Starz for season six, and the Revolutionary War is on the horizon. Jamie and Claire Fraser have built a beautiful home together with their family in North Carolina, but conflicts between the Native Americans, colonists, and British military have caused the tension to skyrocket. Through all that, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is still healing from the vicious assault that she suffered in the season five finale.

Outlander has some of the most dedicated and passionate fans out there, but will they enjoy the new season? Reviews of the premiere “Echoes” are out, and it seems like the new season will be worth the wait.

IGN

“Outlander gives us a gentle, suspenseful ‘calm before the storm’ opener for Season 6, though to know the show is to know there’s always a storm coming,” wrote Matt Fowler for IGN. “It nicely caught us up with everyone on the Ridge after the anguish of Season 5’s finale while also introducing a big new element to the series in the form of Mr. Christie and his clan.”

Collider

“It would be naive to remain convinced that from this moment on, Outlander could shift to only being the type of show that’s about idyllic, pleasant living on the American frontier, centered around two people and a romance that is still truly one for the ages,” wrote Carly Lane for Collider. “But for the time being, at least, it’s a welcome change of pace, even if this restful period for the Frasers and their loved ones will likely not last forever.”

Decider

“Fraser’s Ridge and the territory at large is on the brink of revolution, so it was clear back in the Season 5 finale that safety and relative peace was short-lived,” wrote Jennifer Still for Decider. “Given the way the ‘Echoes’ kicks off, that certainly seems to be the case.”

Winteriscoming.net

“A gloomy, dark aura hangs over everything like a cloud, and as always, each and every cast member gives one hell of a performance,” wrote Ariba Bhuvad for winteriscoming.net. “I would prepare yourself for a difficult journey ahead, as I don’t think season 6 will be for the lighthearted. It’s going to get very, very dark, folks. All I can think about is that if the premiere was this good, what the heck is the rest of the season going to be like?”

Metro

“The season’s beginning does struggle with pacing and flow as it sets up all the action and moving parts for the episodes ahead, slightly to its own detriment,” wrote Tori Brazier for Metro. “With Outlander‘s sixth season being curtailed to eight episodes due to Covid, there’s a chance this could be down to that, with some material from book six set to continue into the seventh season. Regardless, there should still be plenty left for Outlander fans to sink their teeth into this season, and all the hallmarks of what continues to make this series such a hit with fans, from rich historical detail to intricate plots and, yes, the sex, remain.” Outlander airs Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET on Starz.