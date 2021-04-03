'Outlander' Star Caitriona Balfe Shares Sneak Peek Look of Season 6 With Sam Heughan

✖

The end of the Droughtlander is in sight! Filming for season six of Outlander on Starz is well underway, and star Caitriona Balfe shared a behind-the-scenes look with her followers on Instagram. She posted an adorable snap of herself and her costar Sam Heughan in costume as Claire and Jamie Fraser on set at Fraser's Ridge. Balfe captioned the pic "Back on the ridge...!!," fueling fans' anticipation to return to their beloved series.

Heughan confirmed in February that they were back on set, sharing the good news with his Twitter followers. He said that they all "feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow...."

Fans of the series were thrilled to hear that the romantic drama series had been renewed for season seven before the work on season six was complete. "We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey," showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. "We can't wait to get into the writer's room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story." Heughan echoed Roberts' excitement. "Congrats to [Starz], the cast and crew and of course, HUGE thank you to our fans!" he tweeted. "Delighted!! Let’s get this season finished first, before we celebrate, right?!!"

Season five ended in a particularly brutal fashion, with Claire getting raped and Jamie getting revenge on her attackers. Despite the classic Outlander trauma, the Frasers are still in a strong place in their relationship. According to Heughan, that's a testament to the strength of the bonds behind the scenes. "Heughan credits that onscreen power to their effective working relationship behind the scenes. "We sat together and worked through [the finale] every day," Heughan told Elle. "I think it comes down to me and Caitriona [Balfe] pushing in one direction and Jamie [Payne, the director] being such a great collaborator and visionary."

The sixth season will largely pull from the novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth in Diane Gabaldon's series. The Revolutionary War is on the horizon, and Jamie will continue to get pulled deeper and deeper into the conflict, unfortunately on the side of the British due to an oath of loyalty that he swore. How will Claire use her knowledge of the future to change the past this season? Fans will just have to wait and see.

