What Time Are the Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards are Sunday, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on ABC. This is the second consecutive Oscars ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel.

The Oscars are starting a half hour than usual to avoid the show’s habit of running well past midnight on the East Coast. It is also being held in March rather than February to avoid the 2018 Winter Olympics.

This year, Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water is the most-nominated film with 13 nominations in the 24 categories. It is also one of the nine films nominated for the Best Picture prize.

Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk came in second with eight nominations, while Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri earned seven. Both of those films are also nominated for the top prize.

The other nominees for Best Picture are Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. Girwig, Peele, Nolan, Del Toro and Anderson are also up for the Best Director Oscar.

The ceremony will include performances of all five Best Song nominees. Those are “Mighty River” from Mudbound, written by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson; Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name; Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’s “Remember Me” from Coco; Diane Warren and Common’s “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall; and “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Kimmel is also the first person to host back-to-back Oscar ceremonies since Billy Crystal did so in 1997 and 1998. Last year, Kimmel presided over a well-reviewed ceremony that concluded with the wrong Best Picture winner announced. La La Land was named the winner, but over two minutes later, it was revealed to be Moonlight.

“I want it to happen again,” Kimmel jokingly told USA Today, especially since no one blamed him for it.

Kimmel also said he would not guarantee a return as host. It is certainly possible, since ABC always airs the show.

“I’m going to focus on this year, and we’ll see what happens after that,” he says. “What you really want is to get to the point where you’re just taken for granted and resented.”

You can find the full list of Oscar nominees here.