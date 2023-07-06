Original 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Could Return to Franchise

With LL Cool J returning as Special Agent Sam Hanna in the upcoming third season of NCIS: Hawai'i following the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, could more of the OSP team follow in his footsteps? The finale of NCIS: LA opened up a lot of doors for the characters, with Sam and Callen going to Morocco after Callen and Anna got married and the Densi baby announcement that fans won't be able to see the aftermath of. However, one-half of Densi, Daniela Ruah, tells TVLine that if she gets "asked," she will "certainly figure it out at the time. If it makes sense, why not?"

Getting to see Densi, or at least get an update from either Deeks or Kensi on their growing family, would be a nice sight, even if it isn't for very long. While there is always the hope that Sam will be keeping the audience updated, as he's likely going to be updating Tennant and her team, it just won't be the same without the actual duo. It does make sense that Ruah won't want to come back unless the storyline asks for it, and if she was also asked back, considering how nice Kensi's story wrapped up.

This produces another question, though, and that is, what would happen if Kensi were to return? Depending on how much time has passed, Kensi could be well into her pregnancy or even past it. NCIS: Hawai'i, meanwhile, would be the top choice for her return, series-wise, considering it's the closest to Los Angeles and team member Sam Hanna is helping out Tennant's team from time to time. It would make for a nice little NCIS: LA reunion and could also serve as a nice little babymoon for her and Deeks before the little one is born. Though again, depending on when the appearance would happen.

Due to the writers' strike and possible actors' strike, it may be a while until NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i return for new seasons, so it will also probably be a while until any details about the upcoming seasons are discussed. At the very least, Daniela Ruah does seem interested in returning as Kensi Blye if the timing is right, so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for any information. The latest season of NCIS: Los Angeles is streaming on Paramount+, so fans will just have to watch that in order to get their fix and hope the finale won't be the last of Kensi.