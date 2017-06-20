‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Hints At Potentially Leaving The Series

If you tuned in to the fifth season of Orange is the New Black this year, it’s likely you found a brand new love for Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee.

Everyone’s always liked Taystee, but this season has seen the character become even more of a hero.

After finally taking the spotlight, you’d think that an actor would want to stay in that light for as long as possible. However, Danielle Brooks seems to be looking forward to leaving Litchfield prison.

During an interview with EW, the actress talked about the future of the show, and about how long she’s planning on being around.

“Who knows? We have until seven for sure. To be honest, I don’t know if I want to play an inmate past that. I don’t know if I want to do that because I have a lot in me and a lot that I want to share with the world and different characters I want to be able to bring to life. After seven, I think it might be time for me to spread my wings, but I don’t want to speak too fast on that.”

Orange is the New Black has already been renewed for the sixth and seventh seasons by Netflix, and it looks like all of the stars have contracts through those two installments. However, beyond that, it’s unclear what the future holds.

Younger performers, like Brooks, may want to move on to other roles after those seven seasons. In all honesty, no matter how successful the series continues to be over the next two years, the producers could call is quits after season seven.

No matter what happens, we’ll at least get two more years of Litchfield before the sentence is up.

