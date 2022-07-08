'One Tree Hill' Co-Stars Offer Support to Bevin Prince After Husband Dies Unexpectedly

One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, and Danneel Ackles sent their condolences to co-star Bevin Prince, whose husband William Friend died earlier this week. He was struck by lightning in North Carolina over the July 4th holiday. He was 33.

Friend was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island on Sunday. Onlookers caught the attention of New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies and Wilmington police officers during their routine patrols, reports WECT. Deputies performed CPR and took him to the nearby marina to be taken to EMS. He was pronounced dead before EMS reached the hospital. They tried to resuscitate him for 20 minutes.

Friend married Prince in 2016 and was the CEO of the digital media company Bisnow. "With profound sadness, we share some extremely difficult news: Will Friend, who took Bisnow to new heights as CEO, passes away at 33," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Friend was just one week away from his 34th birthday.

After news broke of Friend's death, Prince's One Tree Hill co-stars sent their condolences on Instagram. "Heartbroken and at a loss... Our family is grieving for one of our own. Please lift up [Prince] in whatever way you are able," Bush wrote in an Instagram Story post, reports TVInsider. "Show her the love she deserves; the love her husband always showed her."

Burton Morgan posted a picture of herself with Prince and Ackles to accompany her message. She also linked to Friend's memorial fund. "In every group of friends, there's always the 'strong one.' They're the ones who show up when things are difficult. They bring laughter and light to dark corners. It's important to protect those friends, cause they'll never ask for help," Burton Morgan wrote. "Our friend [Prince] is one of those strong ones. She is light personified."

Ackles shared photos of Prince and Friend, alongside a heartbreaking tribute to Friend. "You did more in your 33 years than most will do in a lifetime," Ackles wrote. "Your curiosity and zeal for any new adventure was infectious. You had a way of encouraging people to push their limits and reach for potential only you could see. Nothing was ever out of reach for you or those in your orbit. But of all your accomplishments, and there were many, I know you would say that finding Bevin was your greatest. You two had big love."

Friend's family established a memorial fund on GoFundMe to support Friend and Prince's business Recess and the charity Special Operators Transition Foundation. Recess is a business the couple established in North Carolina to help entrepreneurs and job opportunities. The Special Operators Transition Foundation was established by former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill to help Special Operations veterans and their families with career placement opportunities.