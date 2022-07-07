'One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince's Husband Dies After Being Struck by Lightning

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince's husband, William Friend, has died after being struck by lightning. He was 33 years old. Friend was struck by lightning on Sunday while on a boat near Masonboro Island in North Carolina, according to the National Lightning Safety Council, and pronounced dead in an ambulance after first responders attempted to revive him for 20 minutes, as per WECT-TV.

Prince, 39, is best known for her starring role in the CW series One Tree Hill between 2004 and 2012. She and Friend tied the knot in May 2016 and were living in Wilmington, North Carolina. Prince has yet to comment publicly on the loss of her husband. Prince's close friend, Odette Annable, shared her own tribute on Instagram Wednesday. The You Again star, 37, shared photos of Prince and Friend throughout the years as she opened up about their love.

"The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend, [William Friend]. My best friend [Bevin Prince's] beloved husband," Annable wrote. "Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart."

She continued, "As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul." Annable went on to praise Friend's passion for helping people, building his business and finding happiness "like I'd never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin."

"You were perfect for her in every way," Annable added. "You supported her dreams, you made her feel seen, you adored her with every bit of your soul and I will forever be grateful to witness that kind of love." Stars like Kaley Cuoco, Ivana Milicevic and Jenna Dewan were quick to share their condolences. "I'm so sorry omg," Cuoco wrote, as Milicevic commented, "What is happening!! I'm so sorry! I love you." Dewan chimed in alongside a crying emoji, "I'm so sorry odes."

A GoFundMe page has been established for his memorial fund, with donations going toward Friend's business Recess and Special Operators Transition Foundation, which is dedicated to Special Operations heroes and their families.