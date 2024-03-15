'One Tree Hill' Alum Cast in 'Suits' Spinoff

The final casting decision on Suits L.A. has been made for the series regulars, and a One Tree Hill alum is joining the spinoff. Deadline reports that Bryan Greenberg, who portrayed Jake Jagielski throughout the first three seasons of the CW teen drama, is the final series regular cast in the new series, joining Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Troy Winbush, and Alice Lee.

Greenberg will play Ted Black's protégé Rick Dodsen, who works in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. He's determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Davis' Erica Rollins, in order to be promoted. Filming on Suits L.A. is set to begin later this month in Vancouver. The series, which is only in pilot stages right now, comes from Suits creator and writer Aaron Korsh. Suits L.A. is not going to be a reboot or revival, rather an extension of the Suits universe, much like CSI or NCIS. While Suits took place in New York, the spinoff, of course, will take place in Los Angeles.

Along with One Tree Hill, Greenberg is also known for The Perfect Score, Bride Wars, Friends with Benefits, Junction, October Road, How to Make It in America, The Mindy Project, and The Vince Staples Show. If the Suits L.A. pilot goes through and NBC picks it up to series, it's going to be great to see Greenberg on another show that has the potential to go pretty far.

Following the Suits resurgence last year, it didn't take long for creator Aaron Korsh to announce a new spinoff after the strikes finally came to an end. It was announced in October that a new Suits series was being prepped, with initial details coming the following month. Arrow alum Stephen Amell was the first to be cast, and since then, there have been several more casting announcements. Although it seems the main cast is set, it's likely announcements on recurring could be coming soon. Maybe even returning.

It's going to be exciting to get another Suits series if it gets ordered to series by NBC. The cast is quite stacked and it would be unfortunate if we don't get to see them, especially after the way Suits has been brought back to life. Hopefully more information on Suits L.A. gets released soon, and it gets picked up.