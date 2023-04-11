'One Chicago' Franchise Fates Revealed

NBC is staying in Chicago for the 2023-2024 TV season. The network on Monday renewed the complete One Chicago franchise, greenlighting Chicago Fire for Season 12 and its spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med for their 11th and ninth seasons, respectively. All three series received 22-episode orders, according to Deadline.

While the renewals were a long-time coming – all three series were previously renewed for three seasons back in February 2020 – they weren't much of a surprise. The One Chicago franchise remains a top performer for NBC, with Chicago Fire ranking as NBC's most-watched drama this TV season with an average of 9.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, per TVLine. Med, meanwhile, follows just behind it with an average of 8.7 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating. Meanwhile, with an average of 8.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, P.D. ranks as the No. 1 show on NBC in the demo.

NBC on Monday also renewed the trio of Law & Order dramas – the mothership series (Season 23), Law & Order: SVU (Season 25), and Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4), meaning that all six of its Dick Wolf-produced shows will be part of the network's line-up for the 2023-2024 season. While both the flagship series and SVU were granted 22-episode orders, Organized Crime was greenlit for a 13-episode season. Similar to the One Chicago franchise, the Law & Order series are top performers for the network.

"We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. "A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

Added Wolf, "I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

The renewals of NBC's Wolf-produces series come after the network previously picked up Quantum Leap (Season 2), La Brea (Season 3), and Night Court (Season 2) for the 2023-2024 season. NBC also shifted its schedule slightly, with the new missing persons procedural Found, which was initially set to debut in the midseason, moved to the fall of 2023.