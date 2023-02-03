'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed

The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2.



The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original Night Court, which ran for nine seasons between 1984 and 1992, on NBC, was not only the No. 1 broadcast premiere of the 2022-23 season in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers, but also the No. 1 comedy premiere of the 2022-23 season on broadcast or cable in the 18-49 demo and total viewers. According to the network, Night Court reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms since its Jan. 17 premiere and has the highest total viewers for any comedy premiere since The Connors in 2018. The series also marked the best comedy premiere on NBC since Will & Grace in 2017 and the highest 18-49 demo for a comedy premiere since Young Rock in 2021. According to TVLine, debuted last month to 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating.



"It's so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it's testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press release. "A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family."



Of the renewal, Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, added, "The verdict is in and the 'new-boot' of Night Court is a hit! The series' razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must watch. We're overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We're so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast."



Debuting back in January, Night Court centers around Abby Stone, an unapologetic optimist judge who is the daughter of the late Harry Stone. She follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding. Along with Rauch and Larroquette, the series stars India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta. Dan Rubin writes and executive produces, with Rauch and Winston Rauch also serving as executive produce. John Larroquette produces.