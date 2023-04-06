'The Wall' Returns for Season 5 on NBC - Watch the Exclusive New Trailer

Get ready for more heart-stopping thrills and heartwarming moments as The Wall returns for Season 5 on NBC Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the return of the hit game show executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come in The Wall's Season 5 trailer.

With a new batch of deserving contestants eager to put their skills to the test in a battle for life-changing cash prizes, The Wall continues to bring the drama with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop as teammates work together to answer questions and build a huge cash prize, relying on their own know-how and trust in one another. The rules are simple: players are given a question they must get correct in order for a green ball to fall down the four-story wall to add the value of the slot it lands in to the team's winning total. Answer a question incorrectly, however, and a red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team's total.

Season 5 will be a record-breaker for The Wall, which has given away more than $25 million to date, with two lucky players accumulating the highest bank in series history and playing for $2.8 million. The new season also features a game-changing twist, which offers players the option to play for more money than ever with "Wall to Wall," in which seven golden balls drop simultaneously to build toward their bank. While this move can add over $1 million to their winnings, it can also wipe out their bank account completely with an incorrect answer.

Some of the players competing for a life-changing amount of money this season include a retired Army Staff Sergeant who lost part of all four limbs during his third tour abroad, a Capitol Police officer who saved a congressman's life, a retired public transportation supervisor who saved a man from an oncoming train and a young couple who has cleaned up over 100,000 pounds of trash from their community, according to an NBC press release. The Wall returns for Season 5 Tuesday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.