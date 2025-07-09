Celebrity

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Claps Back at Ableist Mom-Shamer

The professional dancer has more to worry about than some online trolls.

'Dancing With the Stars' logo

Jenna Johnson doesn’t have time for trolls.

The 31-year-old professional dancer from Dancing With The Stars posted on her Instagram story last Saturday about a particular online incident that really set her off.

After she shared a photo of her 2-year-old child, Rome, drinking out of a bottle, fans had plenty to say about it.

“Sooo yesterday I posted a pic of me and my son who I hadn’t seen in 4 days and lots of people felt strongly about him drinking from a bottle,” she wrote. “Totally fine when other moms give *positive* advice and I’m always open to feedback to an extent. But this woman (who’s [sic] profile pic is of her holding her own baby) decided to DM me this…”

She then posted a picture of the woman’s response, where the woman swiped up on her story and said: “Way too old for this fat r—– to have a bottle.”

“What world are we living in?? I understand that I put my life out there publicly, which I honestly want to STOP doing when extremely rude and harmful messages toward my baby are sent to me. But are we ok as a society?,” Johnson wrote.

“Also, you yourself are a MOM!!!! Would you want me, a total stranger to DM you this about your child? Because he’s drinking from a bottle??? Like WHAT ON EARTH IS HAPPENING,” the dancer continued.

She then went on a longer diatribe against Internet haters, saying “enough is enough with the sad trolls/bullies on here.”

Courtesy of Jenna Johnson via Instagram

“Please unfollow me IMMEDIATELY and respectfully get a life,” she ended the Instagram story.

Johnson shares the child with her husband, fellow DWTS professional Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The two tied the knot in 2019, and had their son in 2023.

