You Can Own Michael Scott’s Condo From ‘The Office’ For Less Than You’d Think

Fancy buying a condo in Scranton?

Fans of The Office can now purchase the Scranton, Pennsylvania condo that Michael Scott lived in during the series’ run. (In actuality, its real location is just outside of downtown Los Angeles.)

His condo, located at the fictional 126 Kellum Court, was featured in many episodes, including fan-favorites like “The Dinner Party,” “Dream Team,” and “Fun Run.”

The three-bed, three-bath condo was originally chosen for use on The Office by director Paul Feig because of its “flow” and “openness,” he once said on the series’ rewatch cast hosted by Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela).

The condo’s listing makes sure to point out its TV fame, as well as the many “famous neighbors” nearby like Johnny Depp and M. Night Shyamalan.

“This is a well maintained beautiful home in a gated community,” the listing says. “Very clean, well kept, turn-key home. With direct access to 2 car garage, a back patio that is serene and quiet perfect for family gatherings.”

It is listed for $710,000 at 1,458 square feet. Currently, the condo is pending sale, although interested buyers can still contact the agent.

When Variety ranked the 30 best episodes of The Office, they chose “The Dinner Party” at #1, where the condo takes center stage.

“This episode is what happens when you give geniuses the chance to play peak cringe-comedy,” the publication’s staff wrote. “It’s all so squirm-inducing, that by the end, it feels like we’ve been stewing in the discomfort for as long as Jan’s osso buco.”