NBC Scraps New Drama Series' Winter Premiere Date, Moves to Fall 2023

The new NBC missing persons procedural Found will no longer premiere in February as planned. Instead, the show will launch with other new shows in the fall of 2023. Found stars Shanola Hampton, Kelli Williams, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Found was set to premiere on Feb. 23, but NBC is hoping to give it a bigger launch in the fall. The peacock network has ordered additional scripts and has to pick up contract options for the cast, reports Deadline. Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American) created the series, which is produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

(Photo: Matt Miller/NBC)

"After watching the first few episodes of Found, it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it's particularly the case with one as important as this. By moving it to fall, we're able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch Found to the largest possible audience across all our platforms."

Found stars Hampton (Shameless) as public relations specialist Gabi Mosley, who has taken it upon herself to raise awareness of the thousands of people reported missing in the U.S. every year. A once-reported missing person herself, she leads a crisis management team to make sure no one is ever forgotten. She is also hiding a secret from everyone she knows. Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi also star in the series.

NBC originally scheduled Found for Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Instead, The Blacklist Season 10 will air in that slot, but is still beginning on Feb. 26. Magnum P.I. will have back-to-back episodes airing on Feb. 19 before moving to its regular 9 p.m. slot the following week. Two-hour episodes of Dateline will kick off NBC's post-NFL Sunday line-up at 7 p.m. ET. NBC also moved the Grand Crew Season 3 premiere to March 3. The comedy will air Fridays at 8:30 p.m. after Young Rock wraps up its season.

Found has been in development since 2019 when it was originally set up at ABC. It is the only drama NBC ordered from an outside studio for the 2022-2023 TV season. Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn are executive producers.