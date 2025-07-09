Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show ‘Could Be Done for Good’ as New Report Claims Fall Return Unlikely

It may be the end of the line for The Kelly Clarkson Show, according to one popular gossip columnist.

Rob Shuter, former executive editor of OK! Magazine, released a new report saying that the show is unlikely to return this fall, and might not return at all.

Despite NBCUniversal’s renewal of the show through 2025, Shuter’s report says production is “quietly falling apart” and not on track to return to television anytime soon.

“It’s unlikely… Kelly’s not in a good place right now. She’s completely overwhelmed,” an insider told Shuter. “[Clarkson] has a breakdown…this isn’t just vocal strain. Kelly’s been pushed too far—juggling the talk show, her music, parenting, and this residency. It finally caught up to her.”

Clarkson was set to begin a Las Vegas residency last week, but cancelled her set of opening shows just 90 minutes before showtime, citing an illness.

Plenty of fans and columnists suspected trouble after her extended, unexplained hiatus from the talk show earlier this year.

The American Idol alum publicly vented frustrations with the talk show schedule during one of her concerts in May, saying, “We haven’t done a show in a while, y’all, ’cause I have a talk show. It’s like a whole other job.”

According to Shuter’s report, crew members are bracing for NBC to secretly and quietly cancel the series.

“We love Kelly,” a longtime producer shared with Shuter. “But we’ve never seen her like this.”

Another source said it was probably for the best if the show ended.

“She doesn’t need another season,” a source told Shuter. “She needs rest.”