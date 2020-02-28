‘Chicago’ Universe Shows Renewed for Three Years as Part of Creator Dick Wolf’s Stunner Deal

There’s about to be a lot more Chicago on TVs in the near future. Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med have all received three-year pickups from NBC, the network announced in a statement on Thursday. The news comes as Law & Order: SVU was also renewed for three additional seasons.

Additionally, both the Law & Order and Chicago franchises will be exclusive to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service. Word of that deal was announced in January, which earned creator Dick Wolf a whopping $300 million. After 36 years at Universal Television, Thursday’s announcement secures Wolf’s job churning out content for another five years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The prolific show creator said in the statement that he was “gratified and excited” by the deal.

“This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series,” Wolf said. “We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios song Wolf’s praises, calling him “one of the most influential producers in history.”

“He is a visionary unlike any other whose impact has changed the entire television landscape. We’re beyond thrilled to have Dick and his team remain in the NBCUniversal family for many years to come.”

A source close to the matter told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that they’re “confident in saying this is the largest deal in TV history.” Additionally, the combined value Thursday’s announcement along with January’s $300 million Peacock deal in January could be worth a whopping $1 billion. Which is certainly a lot.

The Chicago franchise has been a strong performer out of the gate for NBC, with all three shows reaching a total of 66 million viewers over the last season, and have continued to impress this year. The trio of shows also ranks among TV’s top seven most-watched dramas and are all growing fast.

Peacock will be available exclusively for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers starting on April 14 and will be available nationally on July 15. There will be three versions of the service, one free with commercials and limited content, as well as two paid options, a $5 subscription with commercials and more content and a $10 commercial-free subscription.