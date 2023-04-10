Fates of All 3 'Law & Order' Franchise Shows Revealed

Law & Order fans have plenty to celebrate. In what turned out to be a massive day for mastermind Dick Wolf, NBC on Monday renewed the trio of Law & Order dramas for additional seasons for the 2023-2024 season. Per Variety, Law & Order Season 23 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 were greenlit for a 22-episode run each. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4, meanwhile, will clock in with 13 episodes.

"All of us at SVU feel honored to be able to continue telling these essential stories, and we are proud that the family we've become has grown stronger, bolder and more united with each season. While we have seen significant changes in our culture, injustice persists and too many voices still go unheard," told Variety. "That cause is as much mine as it is Olivia Benson's, and I gather strength from knowing that the longest-running drama series on television is one that elevates women's stories, and the stories of those in our society who have been marginalized and harmed. To know that I get to be a part of someone's experience of feeling less alone, less isolated, more in community, more connected, that is the true privilege and gift."

The actress, who both stars and executive produces Law & Order: SVU, added, "on the artistic front, it is gratifying for me to take stock of how much I've learned, and exciting to embrace how much I have yet to discover. I've had many deeply fulfilling artistic experiences in my years on the show, most recently and most especially directing the 'King of the Moon' episode. I look forward to growing creatively in the future with these extraordinary collaborators."

The renewals comes as little surprise. The Law & Order franchise continues to pull in impressive ratings for NBC. Both SVU and Organized Crime rank among the Top 10 broadcast dramas of the TV season in the demo, and SVU is the network's top show for the season across all platforms after 35 days of delayed viewing. Per TVLine, SVU is averaging 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, ranking No. 4 and No. 2 among the 11 dramas that NBC has aired this TV season. Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni, places sixth, with the flagship series ranking fifth and sixth.

The trio of renewals were announced alongside the renewals of all series in the Wolf-produced One Chicago franchise-Chicago Med (renewed for Season 9), Chicago Fire (renewed for Season 11), and Chicago P.D. (renewed for Season 11). Of the renewals, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming, said, per Deadline, "we understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season. A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week." Wolf, meanwhile, said he is "pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."