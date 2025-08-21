Oliver Stark Shares Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photos From ‘9-1-1’ Season 9

9-1-1 Season 9 is right around the corner, and Oliver Stark celebrated filming with an adorable photo.

Production kicked off on the new season in July, and Stark was quick to share behind-the-scenes content.

The actor, who has been playing Evan “Buck” Buckley since the beginning, took to his Instagram to share a photo from his set featuring a furry friend. He posed with one of his dogs right in front of his trailer, which includes a “DOG INSIDE” sign indicating that this is a regular occurrence for him. The only thing that would make it better is if Buck were to actually get a dog as well.

9-1-1 was renewed for Season 9 in April, which didn’t come as a shock since the show has been proving to be a success on ABC since joining the Disney-owned network for Season 7. The renewal also came over a month after ABC ordered a new spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, to series. Nashville marks the third series in the 9-1-1 universe and the first ABC original.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1 is going to look a little different in the new season. The biggest change is that Peter Krause will no longer be on the show after his character, Captain Bobby Nash, was surprisingly killed off ahead of the Season 8 finale in April. His death isn’t stopping fans from hoping that it’s all just a hoax and Bobby isn’t actually dead. Many were upset over the death and still are. Whether or not Bobby will ever actually come back to life is unknown, but stranger things have happened.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) OLIVER STARK

Elsewhere, Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper have been upped to series regulars, bringing May and Harry Grant back into the fold full-time. The current cast also consists of Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh. Even though 9-1-1 won’t look exactly the same as it has in previous seasons, it will still be exciting when the show finally returns in October.

As of now, details surrounding the opening emergency have not been released, but it shouldn’t be long until it’s revealed what the 118 will be dealing with when Season 9 premieres. For now, all eight seasons of 9-1-1 are streaming on Hulu. Season 9 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville.